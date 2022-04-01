Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $63.97. 2,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

