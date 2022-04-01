Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 12,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,575. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $643,199.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,060,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,591 in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

