Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 3,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 230,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Owlet by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.
Owlet Company Profile (NYSE:OWLT)
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owlet (OWLT)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.