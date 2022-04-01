Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 3,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 230,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Owlet by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Company Profile

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

