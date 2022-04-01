Oxygen (OXY) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.09 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $595,237.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

