Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CEO Acquires $11,800.00 in Stock

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Hallam bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PALI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palisade Bio by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 146,855 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

