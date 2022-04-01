Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Monday, February 7th, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

PLMR opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.03. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

