Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.14

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.14 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.59). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 117.60 ($1.54), with a volume of 6,234,203 shares traded.

PANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Thursday, March 24th. restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £920.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.67.

In other news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($458,475.24).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

