Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $288.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.01. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $250.57 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.