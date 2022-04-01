Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 600 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $110.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

