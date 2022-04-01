Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $40,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.