Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $47,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,999,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 681,800 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $373,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,599. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

