Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $62,000 Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $81.92 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

