Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 263,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UP opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. Analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

