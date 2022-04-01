Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,278.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,123,000 after buying an additional 468,383 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $320,000.

VIOO opened at $198.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $223.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.70 and its 200-day moving average is $203.93.

