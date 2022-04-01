Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $55,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Williams Companies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,358 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 199,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

