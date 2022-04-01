Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $15.85. 2,547,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

