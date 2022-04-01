PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PAVM opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

PAVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PAVmed by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PAVmed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 82,650 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PAVmed by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 265,989 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

