PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
PAVM opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $9.70.
PAVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
PAVmed Company Profile (Get Rating)
PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.
