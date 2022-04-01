PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PAVM opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.25. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

PAVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PAVmed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,650 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 265,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

