PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
PAVM opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.25. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.
PAVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.
PAVmed Company Profile (Get Rating)
PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.
