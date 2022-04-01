PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PBF Energy has one of the most complex refining systems in the United States. As a result, the firm has the capacity to generate lighter and better grades of refined products. The company’s daily processing capacity of 1,000,000 barrels of crude is higher than most of its peers. It has one of the most complex refining systems in the United States, with an overall Nelson Complexity Index reading of 13.2. Notably, PBF Energy expects fuel demand to recover incrementally in 2022, which is likely to cause positive effects on its profits. For 2022, it expects crude and feedstocks throughput volumes of 875-935 thousand bpd. Also, the company’s asset monetization program is appreciable, especially when the business scenario for refiners is unfavorable amid the pandemic. Consequently, PBF Energy is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.68.

PBF Energy stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.50. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PBF Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,670 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

