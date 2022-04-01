PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDCE. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $75.31. 19,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,608. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $78.13.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $129,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.