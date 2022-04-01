PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 48,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PDL Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PDLB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. 50,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

