Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Update

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 176,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $632.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

