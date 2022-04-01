PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.95 target price on the stock.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $25,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,933 shares of company stock valued at $177,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 10,373.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,811 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

