Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $5.36 on Thursday, hitting $227.49. 774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,508.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Penumbra has a one year low of $186.19 and a one year high of $320.00.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,199 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

