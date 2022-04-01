Peoples Bank OH Purchases 36 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $299.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $309.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

