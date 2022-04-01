Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,008 shares of company stock valued at $503,394. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.