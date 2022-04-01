Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

PFMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,702. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $215.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,053,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,410 and have sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,784 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 303,206 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 1,005.8% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

