Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLK traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. 2,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

