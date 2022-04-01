Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.74

Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.74 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.12 ($0.13). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 10.14 ($0.13), with a volume of 3,100 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £5.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.
About Petards Group (LON:PEG)
