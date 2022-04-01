Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.74

Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.74 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.12 ($0.13). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 10.14 ($0.13), with a volume of 3,100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £5.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

