Peter Coward Buys 720 Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Stock

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) insider Peter Coward acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £684 ($895.99).

SOHO opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £377.41 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78. Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 81.60 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

