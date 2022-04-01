Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDL. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

LON:PDL opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.67.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

