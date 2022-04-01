PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PetroShale in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of PetroShale stock opened at 0.66 on Tuesday. PetroShale has a 52 week low of 0.14 and a 52 week high of 0.78.
PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.
