PGGM Investments Has $1 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177,368 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,304,142 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.87 and a 200-day moving average of $170.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

