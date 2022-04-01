PGGM Investments Has $26.40 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,903 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AON were worth $26,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after acquiring an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

AON opened at $325.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.07. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $331.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

