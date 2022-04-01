PGGM Investments Has $29.04 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,662 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $357.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

