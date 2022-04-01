PGGM Investments Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,427 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.63 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average is $216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

