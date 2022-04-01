PGGM Investments Has $40.22 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 34,511 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.20% of NetApp worth $40,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

