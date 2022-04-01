PGGM Investments Has $43.98 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80,584 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Target were worth $43,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $212.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

