PGGM Investments Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,040,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,738,000 after buying an additional 111,374 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $231.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.40 and its 200-day moving average is $248.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.15 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

