PGGM Investments Sells 231,149 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231,149 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eaton were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Eaton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 442,731 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1,647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 481.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $151.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.82. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.44.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.