PGGM Investments Sells 34,893 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,893 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS opened at $144.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.36 and its 200-day moving average is $134.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

