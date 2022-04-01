PGGM Investments Sells 57,979 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,979 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

