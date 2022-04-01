PGGM Investments Sells 99,548 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 99,548 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.12% of Garmin worth $31,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of GRMN opened at $118.61 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

