Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) PT Lowered to $45.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 148.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. Equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 55.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 575,714 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pharvaris by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pharvaris by 313.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.