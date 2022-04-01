Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 787.80 ($10.32).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.68) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.20) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,629.08). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($26,509.04). Insiders bought a total of 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284 over the last 90 days.

PHNX traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 619.80 ($8.12). 2,016,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 640.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 648.51. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01). The stock has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.55%.

Phoenix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.