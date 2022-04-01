Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
