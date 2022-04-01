Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

