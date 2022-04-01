Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHUN. TheStreet downgraded Phunware from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

