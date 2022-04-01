Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 789,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PDM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 487,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,971. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,734.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

