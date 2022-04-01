Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Short Interest Update

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 263,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Context Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pine Island Acquisition by 247.5% in the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 87,847 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Pine Island Acquisition by 203.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 454,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 304,803 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIPP opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Pine Island Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

