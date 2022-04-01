Piper Sandler Comments on Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GNTY. Raymond James increased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

GNTY opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $423.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.